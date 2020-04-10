Why Harry Wilson should move out of Liverpool

Kolkata, April 10: A debate that has been going around in Anfield for quite some time is what future holds for Harry Wilson at Liverpool.
The Welshman has been assigned challenges after challenges by Jurgen Klopp over the last few years and he has overcome each of them. Liverpool could not reasonably have asked for more from the Welsh international across his three most recent loan spells.
For a struggling Hull City in the latter half of 2017-18, he scored seven goals and provided four assists in just 14 appearances. The following season, he was loaned out to Championship side Derby County managed by Frank Lampard and had yet another stellar campaign. His tally of 18 goals and six assists was a key reason why the Rams went to to the Championship Play-offs final.
However, that was still not enough for him to warrant a place in the Liverpool squad as he was again shipped off on loan to Bournemouth. And, just like every time, he has once again shown his quality as he is the second top-scorer for a struggling Cherries' side. With seven goals and two assists to his name in the Premier League this season, he has once again proven his point to Klopp.
Wilson is already 23 and it is high time that he should look to finally settle down, if not at Liverpool, at some other club. He has managed to make just one appearance for his boyhood club Liverpool -- that too from the bench in the FA Cup way back in 2017.
Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino in January to bolster their attacking ranks despite having players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi as back-ups to their attacking triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. This certainly shows the level of competition for places even on the bench at Anfield.
Having proved to be a surplus to Liverpool's requirements, Wilson should be looking for an exit in the summer and the Anfield club is unlikely to stand in his way.