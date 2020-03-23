Why Jose Mourinho should sign Luka Jovic

Bengaluru, March 23: Just a season back, Luka Jovic was seen as one of the best forwards in Europe but arriving at Real Madrid has completely phased it out.
The Serbian midfielder has seen gametime limited and in the limited chances, he has apparently failed to impress Zinedine Zidane. Amidst all this, there have been recent reports that the forward has indulged in a row with the Spanish side after he violated a self-isolation conduct.
Los Blancos have been in quarantine after a member of the club's basketball side contracted coronavirus. But the £50m summer signing left self-isolation to fly home to Serbia last week and was forced to apologise.
But the rumour is that the Spanish management has been unimpressed with the forward and there is a strong understanding that he could be transferred in Summer.
The 22-year-old attracted attention from Premier League in January with Tottenham most interested and reports are that Real would offer him to the PL side next summer.
Jovic signing for the North London side appears to be exciting and here are three reasons why Mourinho should pounce of the chance:
Could be tactically and mentally adapted to Mourinho's demand
The Serbian may have struggled to adapt to the demands of La Liga football, scoring only once in 12 appearances for Real Madrid. However, it is worth noting that the Serbian scored 27 goals in 46 games for Frankfurt before moving to Madrid.
At Spain, he may have lacked the confidence and Spurs could be a lifeline for him to prove his merits again. Despite his goal-scoring woes, he has shown regularly that his pace and counter-attacking approach along with link-up with fellow wingers is fully on point.
The 22-year-old is an all-round striker, who has an excellent understanding of the game with his most prominent traits being aggression and tenacity. Mourinho being an ardent advocate of such players may produce the best out of him.
Depth in the offensive third
Harry Kane’s and Heung-Min Son’s injuries have opened Tottenham’s lack of depth in attack this season, and Mourinho’s side have struggled to cope without their two main goalscorers. There is no doubt that the Lillywhites need depth in that portion and Jovic could be that simple solution.
Feasible for Spurs
Mourinho may not be handed a big Summer spending next season. The Portuguese manager reportedly eyes defensive reinforcement as his primary objective next Summer and at that condition signing a forward for a big amount of fees could be a big barrier.
But, with Real Madrid even ready to cut loose Jovic on a loan with an obligation to buy, the 22-year-old emerges as a lucrative choice for the Premier League side.