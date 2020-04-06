Why Manchester United should target this Bournemouth star in summer

Bengaluru, April 6: It has not been a good season for Bournemouth at all. The Cherries made decent progress over the past few years after they were promoted to the Premier League but this season, Eddie Howe's side has been pretty much average and are now languishing at the 18th position in the table.
It is claimed that regardless of their future in the Premier League, the Cherries are eyeing a major overhaul in the summer and they are set to raise the funds by selling several of their star players.
It is claimed that the Cherries are looking to cash in on both Callum Wilson and Joshua King who are both 28 years of age right now. Both the strikers were wanted in January by Manchester United and it is said that the Cherries are open to offers for the duo in the summer. The club is also said to be open to offers for David Brooks who was among the most sought-after players in the Premier League last season.
Brooks has missed the whole of this season with a serious ankle injury but should still spur a lot of interest this summer if the Cherries look to sell him. The Wales international was wanted by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last summer. The Red Devils should definitely rekindle their interest in the Welshman if he regains his fitness.
Brooks would be a brilliant addition to the Manchester United squad. The Red Devils' recent approach in the transfer market has been pretty clear and that is their intent to assemble the best young British talents. Brooks is certainly among the best talents across Great Britain. He is just 22 years of age and had a sensational 2018-19 season in the Premier League for Bournemouth.
The Wales international featured 33 times for the Cherries in all competitions last season scoring seven goals and providing five assists. He is a versatile footballer as well who is capable of playing as a number ten as well as one the flanks. While most young wingers are more about raw pace and directness, Brooks offers something different. He is a very intelligent player for his age and relies more on his technical skills, dribbling ability, flair and strong decision-making.
Blessed with a very good work-rate and excellent movement off the ball, Brooks is a unique kind of talent and looks much more mature in comparison to his age. One of the biggest areas where Manchester United desperately need strengthening is on the right flank and Brooks is most useful in that position. It would be an absolute no-brainer for the Red Devils to target the Bournemouth ace this summer.