Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why Paul Pogba should stay at Manchester United

By
Paul Pogba

Kolkata, April 10: Despite him being repeatedly linked to a move to Real Madrid and Juventus, it is also rumoured that Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United and a new contract could on the way for the French World Cup winner.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Old Trafford until 2021, but the grapevine is that United may offer him a new one.

Here we look at why such a move would help the former Juventus star.

Prove his critics wrong

United had endured three disappointing seasons after Sir Alex’s Ferguson’s retirement and after the arrival of Jose Mourinho along with Pogba, the French midfielder was seen as the man who would lead them to their past glory. Now, if he leaves the side at such crucial juncture, it could be argued his £89million transfer was waste and he left the club without fighting.

Partnership with Bruno Fernandes

Playing alongside a player like Fernandes could see Pogba having less pressure while he could have the opportunity to play alongside another top-class midfielder. Pogba could play freely which he desires and it could be an attractive prospect for him to remain at United for long.

Another signing won't guarantee success

Real Madrid and Juventus have been seen as the next two destinations for Pogba. Getting into an in-form side does guarantee success. Moreover, Madrid already have better players and Pogba may not get enough opportunities at Bernabeu and staying back at United is a better option.

More PAUL POGBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue