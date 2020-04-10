Why Paul Pogba should stay at Manchester United

Kolkata, April 10: Despite him being repeatedly linked to a move to Real Madrid and Juventus, it is also rumoured that Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United and a new contract could on the way for the French World Cup winner.
The 27-year-old has a contract with Old Trafford until 2021, but the grapevine is that United may offer him a new one.
Here we look at why such a move would help the former Juventus star.
Prove his critics wrong
United had endured three disappointing seasons after Sir Alex’s Ferguson’s retirement and after the arrival of Jose Mourinho along with Pogba, the French midfielder was seen as the man who would lead them to their past glory. Now, if he leaves the side at such crucial juncture, it could be argued his £89million transfer was waste and he left the club without fighting.
Partnership with Bruno Fernandes
Playing alongside a player like Fernandes could see Pogba having less pressure while he could have the opportunity to play alongside another top-class midfielder. Pogba could play freely which he desires and it could be an attractive prospect for him to remain at United for long.
Another signing won't guarantee success
Real Madrid and Juventus have been seen as the next two destinations for Pogba. Getting into an in-form side does guarantee success. Moreover, Madrid already have better players and Pogba may not get enough opportunities at Bernabeu and staying back at United is a better option.