Why this Liverpool target should opt for a move to Real Madrid

Bengaluru, April 8: It has been perceived in the last few months that Timo Werner's preferred destination is Liverpool despite interest from some of the biggest clubs across the continent. However, with football across Europe currently suspended due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there has not been much progress from the Reds regarding a deal for the German international.
The delay from Liverpool has reportedly made Real Madrid revive their long-term interest in the German forward as they look to hijack the deal to bolster their attack. The Los Blancos have been interested in the former Stuttgart star for a long time now and it is claimed that they are ready to compete with Liverpool for the signature of the 23-year-old.
From Werner's point of view, a move to Real Madrid makes much more sense compared to a move to Anfield due to a number of factors. We will discuss them in this article.
More first-team chances
Real Madrid are going through a transition period and it is reported that Zinedine Zidane wants a major clear-out in the summer. A host of high-profile players could be on their way out of Santiago Bernabeu including the likes of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Luka Modric.
A 23-year-old forward like Timo Werner, who is capable of playing either as a number nine or on either flank, would be an automatic choice in the starting XI of Real Madrid which might not be the case for him at Liverpool.
The Reds boast one of the strongest attacking trio in the world who has a very interesting chemistry among them. Despite all his quality that Werner has shown from a very young age and on a consistent basis, he will have a lot of competition to make the starting XI at Anfield right now.
A player who is competing with the legendary Robert Lewandowski for the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga deserves to be playing on a weekly basis and his chances of doing that seems a lot easier at Real Madrid.
A long-term successor of Karim Benzema
Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, Karim Benzema has been absolutely phenomenal. The Frenchman was used to be criticized a lot for his lack of goals and poor finishing while Ronaldo was at the club but since the Portuguese left, Benzema has managed to show the world why he is still among the best strikers in Europe.
Real Madrid signed a quality young striker in the form of Luka Jovic last summer to compete with Benzema but the Serbian has found it difficult to get his opportunity with Benzema enjoying the form of his life.
However, the Frenchman is 32 years of age now and Real Madrid have to look for someone who can become a long-term successor of Benzema. The former Lyon superstar is a rare breed of forwards who is not just about goals. He is a complete striker and a perfect team player. Werner has what it takes to fill the boots of Benzema in the long run with his unique style of play which makes him one of the most dynamic forwards of the game.