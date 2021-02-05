Why this midfielder should be the lynchpin of the England side in the Euros

Bengaluru, February 5: With the European Championship set to take place in the summer of 2021 after a one year postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak, national team managers have already started drafting their final list of squad and tactical setups.
And one of the managers having a very difficult job of whom to pick and whom to leave out is England manager Gareth Southgate. A player who might have missed out on the 25-man squad of the Three Lions in the Euros were to take place last summer as usual but now deserves to be the lynchpin of the team is Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.
The 25-year-old has always been a promising player and managed to keep his boyhood club in the Premier League almost on his own last season but this season, the creative midfielder has been at a completely different level.
The Aston Villa captain has impressed in his five previous England appearances, since making his debut against Denmark in September. Southgate had to face a lot of criticism for being too late in calling up Grealish and he would probably regret that now.
Grealish is now not only a guaranteed name in the 25-man squad but must be a regular in the starting XI if England were to achieve anything in the Euros. A player who should be in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award this time out, Grealish has every attribute needed to make England one of the favourites in the Euros.
The midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season in just 21 games, figures that look Kevin De Bruyne esque. In fact, his stats this season is even better than that of the Belgian and that too while playing for a much inferior side like Villa.
Grealish is the most creative player England have at the moment and his quality must be used by Southgate. What adds more to Grealish's game is his versatility that makes him capable of playing acorss a range of positions with relative ease. At the same time, he is a born leader and in a tournament like the Euros, characters like him is needed in order to win the much coveted prize.