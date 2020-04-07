Why this Premier League winger should move to Arsenal

Bengaluru, April 7: With football across Europe currently suspended due to the outbreak of the worldwide pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, it is not quite sure when the season would resume or even it will resume or not.
Due to the uncertainty flowing around the world right now, it is also not quite sure when the next transfer window will open but whenever it does, Ryan Fraser will definitely be a man very much in demand.
The Scottish international's contract with Bournemouth expires in June which makes him available on a free transfer in the summer. And with a player of his quality becomes available and that too for free, we can expect a lot of competition for his signature.
The 26-year-old attracted a lot of interest from the big boys of England in recent years and all of them would definitely consider adding such a brilliant player to their squad on a free transfer but from the player's point of view, the most sensible move would be to Arsenal.
Among the bigger clubs in the country, Arsenal are easily the weakest in terms of the overall quality and depth of the squad. One of the areas where they lack quality is the wide-area especially the left flank. Fraser, being a typical left-winger, has the most obvious chance of making the starting XI at the Emirates compared to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City.
Fraser has had a disappointing 2019-20 season so far but that is largely due to the reason that he is clearly unsettled at the Vitality Stadium. He was one of the most sought-after players last summer following his stellar Premier League campaign in which he recorded 15 assists and seven goals.
After such a season, he was wanted by almost every club in England including Arsenal. And if the Scotsman can replicate his form from the last season at the Emirates, the Gunners can certainly become the force they once were.
Fraser is a player who is very difficult to deal with due to his short frame and his exceptional pace. He has often troubled the best of defenders in the Premier League and can prove to be a great success at arsenal who are in dire need of a creative player on the left flank. Also, he can save the Gunners a lot money which can be used to strengthen in other areas.