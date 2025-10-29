IND vs AUS 1st T20I: What Happened The Last Time When India Met Australia In A T20I Series?

Football Sarina Wiegman Voices Concerns Regarding Michelle Agyemang's Knee Injury After Friendly Win Sarina Wiegman is worried about Michelle Agyemang's knee injury sustained during a match against Australia. The England manager anticipates bad news as updates are awaited. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Michelle Agyemang's injury during England's 3-0 friendly win over Australia has left Sarina Wiegman concerned. The young player was stretchered off, and the injury appears serious. Agyemang, who is currently on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, played a significant role for England in Euro 2025. She departed Pride Park using crutches, raising fears of a potential anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

England forward Aggie Beever-Jones expressed her concern for Agyemang, stating, "It is never nice when anyone comes off a stretcher, let alone a team-mate." She added that she would be praying for Agyemang's recovery. Beever-Jones scored the opening goal against Australia, with Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway also finding the net.

Despite the setback of losing to Brazil last week, England's victory over Australia highlights their resilience under Sarina Wiegman's leadership. The team has never lost consecutive matches in her 72 games as manager. This record reflects their ability to bounce back after defeats.

During the match against Australia, England managed an impressive 29 shots on goal. This is the highest number of attempts conceded by the Matildas in a single game since Opta started tracking such data. This statistic underscores England's attacking prowess and determination to dominate play.

Agyemang's potential ACL injury is particularly concerning given its prevalence in women's football recently. Sarina Wiegman admitted that the situation "doesn't look good" and expressed her lack of optimism regarding Agyemang's condition. The extent of the injury remains uncertain, but it could have significant implications for both club and country.

The Lionesses' performance against Australia was not only about securing victory but also about maintaining their strong track record under Wiegman's guidance. Their ability to respond positively after setbacks has been a hallmark of her tenure.

The outcome of Agyemang's medical assessment will be crucial in determining her recovery timeline and future participation in upcoming fixtures. Her absence could impact team dynamics, especially considering her contributions during Euro 2025.