New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Sports Bulletin For October 14 From India's Test Series Victory To Gautam Gambhir Coming To Harshit Rana's Aid

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Arch-Rivals Face Off In High-Voltage Clash

Football Sarina Wiegman Announces England Squad For October Friendlies Featuring Lucy Bronze Sarina Wiegman has selected her first England squad since Euro 2025, including Lucy Bronze and three uncapped players. The team will face Brazil and Australia in upcoming friendlies. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sarina Wiegman has announced her first England squad since the Lionesses' Euro 2025 victory. Chelsea's Lucy Bronze is among those selected. England will face Brazil and Australia in two friendlies this month, part of the Homecoming Series after their European success. Bronze played the entire tournament with a fractured tibia, revealed after their penalty shootout win over Spain in July.

The 25-player squad includes 20 from the Euros team. However, captain Leah Williamson, Lauren James, and Lauren Hemp are absent due to injuries. Millie Bright also misses out, having retired from international football after 88 appearances for her country.

Lucy Bronze returned to action on Sunday, replacing Ellie Carpenter during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Her inclusion in the squad marks a significant comeback following her injury during the Euros.

Wiegman has introduced three uncapped players: Arsenal's Katie Reid and Taylor Hinds, along with Lucia Kendall. Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns return after missing the Euros squad. Niamh Charles is back after an ankle injury, while Grace Clinton joins despite missing Manchester City's recent match against Liverpool.

The upcoming match against Brazil on October 25 at Etihad Stadium will be their first meeting since April 2023's Finalissima. In that match, Ella Toone scored in a 1-1 draw at Wembley before England triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Full Squad Details

The full squad includes goalkeepers Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), and Khiara Keating (Manchester City). Defenders are Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), and Katie Reid (Arsenal).

Midfielders consist of Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Chelsea), Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), and Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa).

Forwards include Beth Mead (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Michelle Agyemang (Brighton on loan from Arsenal), and Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

This selection reflects both continuity and fresh talent as England prepares for these important fixtures.