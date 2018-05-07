Zaha is a summer target for the 'big three' of Premier League

Kolkata, May 7: Three big Premier League clubs -- Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool -- are reportedly in the fray to sign the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the next summer transfer window.
Zaha is not new to Premier League. The Ivory Coast International had started his career at Crystal Palace in 2010.
After three seasons, he joined Manchester United in 2013, where he was one of the last signings in the Alex Ferguson era. But, Zaha failed to impress under David Moyes next season and was loaned back to Palace. He also had a loan spell at Cardiff City before Palace signed him again in the winter transfer window of 2015 season.
Zaha is now trying to settle down in Premier League after playing close to eight years in the top tier of English football.
The 25-year-old did reasonably well for Palace this season, making 28 appearances, scoring eight goals and assisting in three.
In the previous season also he had scored seven goals. His passing accuracy and dribbling ability is certainly better than most of the players in the Premier League right now and his positioning sense is improving day by day. The winger is also physically very much strong to win the duels with the defenders. So, Zaha is certainly a good buy for any top club of England.
Going through a really important phase of his career, Zaha would certainly benefit if he continues to ply his trade in the European football.
A transfer fee around £50m will be worth to buy this classy winger for any of the Premier League giants. It will be a great opportunity for Zaha to have a chance to prove himself again in the big stage.
He will certainly be a good addition for the top English clubs to have a great back-up option in the winger position in their squad. Now we have to wait till the end of the summer transfer window to see if the move materialises or not.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.