Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami Today against Nashville?

Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025

As Lionel Messi prepares for Inter Miami's crucial MLS regular season finale against Nashville SC on October 18, 2025, all eyes are on the Argentine maestro, whose exceptional performances have defined Miami's campaign.

Messi's 2025 season has been a dazzling display of skill and leadership, with 34 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances so far, including a recent standout performance where he scored twice and assisted once in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

His vision, ball control, and scoring ability make him the critical attacking threat for Miami as they seek a vital win on the road to secure a strong playoff position. The Argentine also played for his country in their win agianst Puerto Rico.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami Today?

Despite the heavy schedule and brief rest following international duty, Messi is fully fit and cleared to play. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano confirmed the forward's availability, emphasizing Messi's pivotal role in Miami's quest for postseason success. Fans can expect Messi to influence the match's tempo and opportunities, potentially deciding the outcome with moments of brilliance.

This match marks a defining moment in Messi's MLS journey, with the final year of his Miami contract underway and speculation about an extension beyond 2025. Whether he continues beyond this season or not, supporters are urged to relish every moment of his presence on the field.

Thus, Messi's anticipated participation is a huge boost for Inter Miami, elevating their chances against a determined Nashville side looking to spoil the party in their home stadium.

Messi has been in excellent form for Inter Miami, scoring 34 goals and having 17 assists across all competitions. The former Barcelona star has 2 goals and 4 assists in his last 2 MLS matches, and will be hoping to stamp his authority against Nashville.