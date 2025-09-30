IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming and Telecast Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match 1 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football William Saliba Extends His Arsenal Contract Until 2030, Committing To The Club's Future William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, extending his stay until 2030. The defender has been pivotal in the team's success and aims to continue contributing significantly. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

William Saliba has committed to a new long-term contract with Arsenal, reportedly extending his stay until 2030. Since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019, the centre-back has made 104 Premier League appearances. His defensive prowess has been crucial in Arsenal's three consecutive second-place finishes, with the team conceding just 63 goals over the past two seasons.

Saliba's impact extends beyond club football. The French international has earned 28 caps for France and was included in UEFA's Team of the Tournament at Euro 2024. Additionally, he was named in the PFA Teams of the Season for both 2023-24 and 2024-25. His performances have solidified his reputation as one of Europe's top defenders.

The defender expressed his joy about staying with Arsenal, stating, "I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy." He emphasised feeling at home with the club, praising the team, staff, and coach as perfect fits for him. Saliba is eager to continue giving his all for Arsenal and its fans.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised Saliba's growth and influence at the club. "William is loved by all the players and staff," Arteta said. "Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club." Arteta believes there is much more to come from Saliba as they aim for major trophies together.

Saliba might celebrate his contract extension by starting against Olympiacos in Wednesday's Champions League match. He recently played as a substitute during Arsenal's victory over Newcastle United on Sunday. The upcoming fixture presents an opportunity for him to further demonstrate his commitment and skill on a significant stage.

As Saliba continues his journey with Arsenal, both he and the club are focused on achieving success together. His dedication to improving alongside his teammates reflects their shared ambition of securing major honours in the coming seasons.