Willian opens up on current boss Antonio Conte and former boss Jose Mourinho

Bengaluru, November 5: Chelsea superstar Willian has revealed that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a very reserved type person who hardly speaks to the players.
The Italian boss is under a lot of pressure at Stamford Bridge following the disappointing 3-0 defeat at Roma. There has been talk of him losing his job if he doesn't turn things around quickly, and Willian insists he only ever talks to the players when it is necessary.
Mourinho is well-known for his tendency to send text messages to his players in his spare time and several players who have played under the United manager have attested to the Portuguese’s friendly approach.
But Willian has revealed that Conte is a contrast to his opposite number at United and claims there is not much communication from the Chelsea boss outside of football.
He told Brazilian news site UOL Esporte: "He is very closed off.
"He hardly ever talks to the players. He gives instructions in training, on the pitch and nothing more."
"During the game, he is as you all know."
Willian lost his place in Chelsea's attack under Conte last season, and there was talk of a move to Manchester United and the Brazil international has admitted the rumours to be true.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk attack confirms there was contact with former boss Jose Mourinho, but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
He added: "There was contact with Manchester United, but I wasn't close to leaving.
"Of course, at times it's frustrating when you're not playing, but it wasn't as if I stopped liking the club or the people who work there."
Willian also revealed he came close to quitting football following the tragic passing of his mother. His mother Dona Zeze sadly died in October 2016 after a two-year battle with cancer which sent the Brazilian to a trauma.