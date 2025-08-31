KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025

Football Wissa Expresses Desire To Leave Brentford Amid Newcastle United Interest Yoane Wissa has publicly requested a transfer from Brentford, citing unfulfilled promises from the club. With Newcastle United interested, he seeks a resolution before the transfer window closes. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Yoane Wissa has voiced his dissatisfaction with Brentford's management through social media, expressing his desire to leave the club. Newcastle United has shown interest in Wissa throughout the summer, but their offers for the 28-year-old have been rejected. Despite Nick Woltemade's recent signing, Newcastle is still seeking another forward.

Alexander Isak's situation at Newcastle remains unresolved as he pushes for a move to Liverpool. He has refused to play since mid-preseason. Similarly, Wissa's future at Brentford is uncertain. Keith Andrews, Brentford's manager, was without Wissa during their match against Sunderland. Andrews mentioned that he expects Wissa to remain with the team.

Wissa took to Instagram on Sunday to express his frustration with Brentford for not honouring their promises. He stated: "Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford." He continued by saying he felt compelled to clarify his desire to leave the club due to unmet commitments from Brentford despite receiving fair offers over the summer.

Wissa emphasised his dedication to Brentford since joining in 2021 and expressed pride in contributing to the team's success. He acknowledged the fans' special place in his heart and maintained that he has always acted professionally on and off the field. His record includes 149 appearances and 49 goals for Brentford.

Earlier this summer, Wissa engaged in open discussions with senior management at Brentford, including key directors and the new head coach. During these talks, it was confirmed that he could leave if a reasonable offer came in. This agreement was also documented in writing.

Based on this understanding, Wissa sought a new club while keeping Brentford informed transparently. He received an official offer from another Premier League club and communicated his desire to join them. However, as the transfer window nears its end, Brentford has changed its stance unexpectedly.

Frustration Over Unfulfilled Promises

This shift in position left Wissa frustrated and disappointed as he believed there was a mutual agreement for him to depart. The promise of leaving this summer remains unfulfilled, causing him distress. Despite this setback, he maintains respect for both the club and its supporters.

Wissa clarified that he has not acted unprofessionally nor wishes to exit on bad terms with Brentford. He remains hopeful for a fair resolution before the transfer window closes while insisting that Brentford honours their commitment.

Newcastle's Pursuit

Newcastle reportedly offered £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Wissa earlier this week. They are also considering Jorgen Strand Larsen as a potential target but have faced rejection from Wolves regarding two bids for their key attacker late in the window.

Wissa concluded by thanking Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this challenging period. He expressed concern that staying beyond the transfer window could tarnish his four years at what he described as an incredible club.