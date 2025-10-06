Sports Bulletin For October 6: From Rohit Sharma 'Never' In 2027 World Cup Plans To Indians To Play In LPL 2025

Football Nick Woltemade Delays Joining Germany Squad After Falling Ill With Flu Virus Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has delayed his arrival to the Germany national team due to illness. He is expected to join later for World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Nick Woltemade, a striker for Newcastle United, is postponing his participation in Germany's international matches due to illness. The forward is suffering from the flu and will join the German squad later this week. His absence comes ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, as confirmed by the national team on Monday.

The 23-year-old has quickly gained popularity among Newcastle fans since joining in the summer. He has made a significant impact by scoring goals in both the Premier League and European competitions. In Sunday's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, he scored again, marking his third consecutive home game with a goal for Newcastle.

This achievement places Woltemade alongside Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, who also scored in their first three home Premier League games for Newcastle in 1995 and 1996 respectively. As a club-record signing, he has netted four goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

Woltemade's performance statistics are impressive, with an average of one goal every 102 minutes in the Premier League. His conversion rate stands at 42.9%, showcasing his efficiency in front of goal. These numbers highlight his value to the team and his potential to continue making an impact.

Upcoming Matches for Germany

The German national team's statement mentioned that Woltemade would not be arriving today due to a flu virus but did not specify when he would join his teammates. Germany is set to play Luxembourg at home on Friday before heading to Belfast to face Northern Ireland three days later.

Woltemade's delayed arrival might affect Germany's preparations for these crucial matches. However, his recent form suggests he could still play a vital role once he joins the squad.