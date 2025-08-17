Football Manchester City Dominates Wolves 4-0 With Debut Goals From Reijnders And Cherki In a commanding performance, Manchester City defeated Wolves 4-0 with debut goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. Erling Haaland also scored, helping City to the top of the Premier League standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

Manchester City began their Premier League season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Wolves. Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both scored on their league debuts, contributing to City's impressive performance at Molineux. Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalising on a Rico Lewis cross after missing an earlier chance.

Reijnders played a crucial role in Haaland's goal by delivering a precise pass to Lewis. He then scored himself three minutes later, taking advantage of Emmanuel Agbadou's error. Reijnders also assisted Haaland's second goal after a one-two with Oscar Bobb, showcasing his impact on the game.

Cherki added to the scoreline nine minutes before the final whistle. After coming off the bench, he skilfully manoeuvred the ball onto his right foot and found the bottom-left corner from outside the area. This rounded off an impressive debut for him.

Wolves had a Marshall Munetsi header disallowed for offside early in the match. Jorgen Strand Larsen came close twice in the second half, but their hopes were dashed when City extended their lead further. Wolves remain at the bottom of the table following this defeat.

Haaland Continues His Scoring Streak

Erling Haaland remains a consistent threat for Manchester City. He has now scored in all four of his opening day appearances in the Premier League. Only Mohamed Salah has a longer streak with six consecutive opening day goals from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

The Norwegian striker has netted ten times against Wolves, making them his preferred opponents in England's top division. His next favourite team is West Ham, against whom he has scored nine goals.

Record-Breaking Debuts for Reijnders and Cherki

Tijjani Reijnders became only the second player to score and assist on his Premier League debut for City, following Sergio Aguero's feat against Swansea City in August 2011. Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki is now City's second-youngest debut scorer at 21 years and 364 days old.

The youngest remains Bradley Wright-Phillips, who scored at 19 years and 269 days against Middlesbrough in December 2004. These achievements highlight City's promising new talents as they aim to challenge Liverpool for the title this season.