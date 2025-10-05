Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

Football Wolves And Brighton Share Points After Van Hecke's Late Header In Premier League Clash Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Wolves. Despite leading through an own goal, Wolves remain at the bottom of the table.

Jan Paul van Hecke's late header secured a crucial point for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League. Wolves seemed poised to claim their first win of the season after Marshall Munetsi's powerful volley deflected off Bart Verbruggen for an own goal in the 21st minute. This goal came shortly after Vitor Pereira received a straight red card for dissent following a foul by Carlos Baleba.

Despite Wolves' early advantage, they were unable to capitalise on their opportunities. Jhon Arias missed a chance by shooting over the bar, and Jorgen Strand Larsen hit the post. Brighton took advantage of these missed chances when Van Hecke connected with Stefanos Tzimas' cross in the 86th minute to equalise.

The draw leaves Wolves at the bottom of the table with only two points, while Brighton drops to 12th place with nine points. Wolves had hoped to end their winless streak, but their inability to convert chances into goals cost them dearly.

Pereira has been actively making changes to his team, with Wolves having altered their starting lineup 25 times this season. Only Manchester United and Manchester City have made more changes through seven games in past seasons. Despite these adjustments, Wolves struggled with efficiency in front of goal, reflected in their low expected goals (xG) of 0.56.

Brighton showed resilience under Fabian Hurzeler, earning 30 points from losing positions since last season's start—more than any other team. Their xG was higher at 1.15, indicating a stronger performance after halftime compared to Wolves.