Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wolves 2 Manchester United 1: Young dismissed as Solskjaer's side miss chance to go third

By Opta
Manchester Uniteds Ashley Young (right) receives red card for foul on Wolves Diogo Jota
Manchester United's Ashley Young (right) receives red card for foul on Wolves' Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton, April 3: Ashley Young was sent off as Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes were dented by a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolves on Tuesday (April 2).

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

United would have moved up to third in the table, ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham, with victory at Molineux but Nuno Espirito Santo's side came from behind to win thanks to a Chris Smalling own goal.

Scott McTominay's first Manchester United goal put his side ahead but Diogo Jota, who scored as Wolves knocked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men out of the FA Cup last month, levelled.

1
987921

Young's dismissal, the 100th of Mike Dean's Premier League career, came for a foul on Jota and in the 77th minute Smalling bundled the ball into his own net to ensure United have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

United started rapidly and Jesse Lingard fired wide after just six seconds before Romelu Lukaku headed a brilliant Diogo Dalot cross straight at Rui Patricio.

They did lead in the 13th minute, however. Fred fed McTominay and the Scotland midfielder steadied himself before arrowing a skimming 25-yarder across Patricio and into the bottom-left corner.

It was Fred's first Premier League assist but Wolves equalised when the Brazilian lost possession, Raul Jimenez splitting the United defence with a clever throughball for Jota to finish well.

Leander Dendoncker fired over from six yards and Matt Doherty nodded Joao Moutinho's free-kick wide but Lukaku went close to restoring United's lead before half-time.

Patricio's excellent reflexes kept out McTominay's header in the 55th minute after Paul Pogba flicked on Lukaku's left-wing cross.

Referee Dean then reached his milestone by sending off Young, the United captain shown a second yellow card after catching Jota with a high challenge.

And although Wolves had failed to record an effort on the United goal since the interval, Moutinho's sensational cross caused chaos in David de Gea's box and Smalling nudged the ball home, the United goalkeeper's flimsy challenge not helping.

De Gea prevented Smalling scoring a second own goal and Wolves almost extended their lead in added time, substitute Ivan Cavaleiro holding off Victor Lindelof but rattling the woodwork.

What does it mean? Top-four race tightens up

Tottenham's lack of form has blown the race for Champions League qualification wide open, but United are failing to take advantage and losing momentum at a crucial point of the season.

There are only three points between Arsenal in third and Chelsea three places lower, with plenty of twists and turns to come in the run-in.

Jota giving Wolves reason to dream

For the second time in recent weeks, Jota was a thorn in United's side. He took his goal superbly and could have won a penalty when Dalot clumsily halted an excellent run into the box.

If Wolves are to cap a stunning season by lifting the FA Cup, he will need to be at his best. Jota has now scored six goals in seven Premier League games at Molineux, providing a further three assists in that run.

Young becomes Dean's landmark victim

Right-back Young, playing behind the impressive Dalot, had already been booked for an ill-timed tackle on Jota when he fouled the same player again five minutes later.

Dean may have a reputation for making himself the centre of attention but on this occasion the referee was given little option but to produce his red card. Young's dismissal contributed heavily to his side's defeat.

What's next?

Wolves go to Wembley on Sunday for an FA Cup semi-final against Watford. United have the weekend off before their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, the first leg set for Wednesday at Old Trafford.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VIL 4 - 4 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue