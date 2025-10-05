Football Wolves' Frustration Grows As Late Equaliser From Brighton Extends Winless Streak Ladislav Krejci expressed frustration after Wolves conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Brighton, marking their eleventh match without a win in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

Wolves' recent Premier League match against Brighton ended in a 1-1 draw at Molineux Stadium, extending their winless streak. Wolves initially took the lead with Marshall Munetsi's volley deflecting off Bart Verbruggen. However, Jan Paul van Hecke's late header secured a point for Brighton. This result leaves Wolves at the bottom of the table with only two points from seven games.

The draw mirrored Wolves' previous game against Tottenham, where they also lost a lead late in the match. Santiago Bueno had scored for Wolves before Joao Palhinha equalised in stoppage time. Wolves have now gone 11 league matches without a win, their longest stretch since May to November 2024. Ladislav Krejci expressed his frustration over the team's inability to maintain leads.

Reflecting on the game, Krejci told Sky Sports: "It's a big frustration [not to hold on for the win] because again we were very close to doing it, second time in a row. First half we scored a goal and had it under control, but then our concentration... I don't know what it is, but we have to go until the end. This cannot happen, we have lost four points in last two matches."

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was also disappointed not to secure all three points despite acknowledging his team's performance wasn't deserving of a win. He said: "I think we started quite well, we controlled the game and had chances, but made an easy mistake and conceded out of nowhere." Hurzeler noted that his team lost rhythm but remained persistent throughout.

Under Hurzeler's guidance, Brighton has gained 30 points from losing positions since last season, more than any other team. The manager praised his team's dominance in the second half and their ability to create danger despite Wolves' strong defence. He emphasised the need to find solutions against teams that defend deeply.

Krejci remains hopeful about Wolves' progress and sees the upcoming international break as an opportunity for reflection and improvement. "If we think back to how we started the season, we are going up and up," he stated. Krejci believes clearing their minds during this break will be beneficial.

Despite dropping seven points from winning positions this season—second only to Brentford—Krejci highlighted that Wolves need to maintain focus throughout matches. He noted that their first-half performance was stronger than their second-half display due to sitting back after taking the lead.

Hurzeler concluded by stating that reducing mistakes and maintaining clean sheets would lead to future victories for Brighton. He remains optimistic about finding ways to overcome defensive teams like Wolves in upcoming games while continuing their positive momentum under his leadership.