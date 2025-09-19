Football Elisabeth Terland's Hat-Trick Secures Manchester United's First Appearance In Women's Champions League Main Draw Elisabeth Terland scored a hat-trick to propel Manchester United into the main draw of the Women's Champions League for the first time, defeating Brann 3-0 on aggregate. This victory highlights her crucial role in the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick propelled Manchester United into the main draw of the Women's Champions League for the first time. They defeated Brann 3-0 on Thursday, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Marc Skinner's side showcased their skills at Leigh Sports Village Stadium, advancing with a 3-1 aggregate win, led by their Norwegian striker.

Real Madrid also secured their spot in the league phase with a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, achieving a 5-1 aggregate win at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Naomie Feller scored in the ninth minute, and Signe Bruun doubled the lead before half-time. Linda Caicedo sealed Madrid's progress with a goal on the hour mark, having earlier assisted Bruun with an impressive solo run.

Atletico Madrid joined Real Madrid in the competition's first phase after a thrilling extra-time victory over Hacken. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Anna Anvegard's goal seemed to secure Hacken's advancement until Luany equalised with a penalty deep into stoppage time. Synne Jensen then confirmed Atletico's place in Friday's draw with an extra-time strike.

Terland opened the scoring for Manchester United in the eighth minute, capitalising on a defensive error by Brann and curling the ball into the top-left corner. She quickly added another goal four minutes later with a powerful header from a corner kick. Although denied a first-half hat-trick by the post, she completed her treble by calmly finishing past goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen after breaking through Brann's defence.

Terland has been instrumental since joining United from Brighton in 2024, filling Alessia Russo's shoes after her move to Arsenal. Her performance against Brann highlighted her importance for United this season. Terland scored seven goals across four qualifying matches, including another hat-trick against PSV Eindhoven.

Marc Skinner has guided his team to Europe's elite stage for the first time. Their credentials will be tested against top European teams soon. The Women's Super League match against reigning champions Arsenal this weekend will be crucial for assessing their readiness.