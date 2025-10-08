BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India confirm last eight berth with clinical win over UAE; USA, China, Indonesia and Japan also top respective groups

Football Women's Super League Predictions: Liverpool Aims To Turn Season Around Against Manchester City This weekend, Liverpool seeks to secure their first points of the season against Manchester City in the Women's Super League. The Opta supercomputer predicts a challenging match for the Reds, who have struggled thus far. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

As the men's football takes a break for international matches, the Women's Super League offers an exciting lineup this weekend. All 12 teams will be in action on Sunday, with matches that could impact both ends of the table. Chelsea aims to bounce back against Tottenham, while Arsenal hopes to regain form at home against Brighton. Manchester City visits Liverpool for their first encounter with former manager Gareth Taylor.

The London City Lionesses face West Ham at Copperjax Community Stadium in one of Sunday's early games. The Lionesses recently secured their second win of the season against Liverpool, while West Ham suffered a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa. The Hammers have now lost seven consecutive WSL matches and risk extending this streak to eight, a feat last seen by Tottenham in March 2023.

According to Opta's supercomputer, West Ham has a 23.6% chance of winning, compared to the Lionesses' 51.9%. A draw is predicted at 24.5%. If the Lionesses win, they would be the first promoted team since Leicester in February 2022 to secure back-to-back WSL victories.

Everton returns to Merseyside after three away games to face Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees have struggled at home, losing their last two WSL matches there. They risk losing three consecutive home games for the first time since late 2023, which included a heavy defeat to United.

United remains unbeaten in six away games against Everton in the WSL (W5 D1). Ella Toone has been pivotal for United this season, contributing four goals alongside Melvine Malard. Against Everton, Toone has been involved in eight goals (six goals, two assists), more than against any other opponent.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea's perfect start ended with a loss to Man Utd but they aim to recover against Tottenham. Spurs are third in the league after beating Brighton and have won four of their first five games this season. However, Chelsea boasts an impressive record against Spurs, winning all 11 league meetings with an aggregate score of 27-7.

The Opta supercomputer gives Chelsea an 86.5% chance of winning at Kingsmeadow, while Tottenham has just a 4.8% chance of victory and an 8.6% chance of drawing.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Aston Villa hosts Leicester City aiming for consecutive wins without conceding for the first time since early 2024. Villa has a strong record against Leicester, winning their first five WSL encounters but failing to win any of their last three meetings (D2 L1).

Leicester is winless in their last 18 away WSL games since February 2024 under four different managers (D5 L13). They have recorded the lowest expected goals tally this season (2.2) and average the fewest shots per game (7.4). Villa is favoured with a 52.6% win probability according to pre-match simulations.

Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal seeks redemption after a midweek Champions League defeat and four winless games across competitions (D2 L2). They are predicted to beat Brighton with a 77.7% probability according to data-led simulations; Brighton's chances stand at just 8.9%, with a draw at 13.4%.

This season marks Arsenal's second consecutive year starting with only eight points from five WSL games (W2 D2 L1), matching their lowest point tally from six opening matches since 2014.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

The weekend concludes at Anfield where Liverpool hosts Manchester City. City's chances are high at 66%, while Liverpool's stand at just 15.6%. Liverpool has lost all four opening games this season under Gareth Taylor who faces his former club for the first time in WSL.

City has won four out of five opening matches for two consecutive seasons and scored over fifteen goals so far this term—matching records from previous successful campaigns.