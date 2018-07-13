Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Nestor Pitana to officiate in World Cup final

Posted By:
Nestor Pitana
Nestor Pitana will have the unique honour of refereeing both the first and last matches of Russia 2018.

Zurich, July 13: FIFA have named Argentinian Nestor Pitana as the referee for Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia.

The 43-year-old officiated the tournament's opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia and was in charge for France's quarter-final victory over Uruguay, as well as Croatia's last-16 clash with Denmark.

He is joined by assistant referees Hernan Maidana and Juan Belatti, as well as fourth official Bjorn Kuipers.

France booked their spot in the final in Moscow with a slender win over Belgium, while Croatia edged past England to seal their place in a World Cup final for the first time in their history.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue