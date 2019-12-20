Year Ender 2019: Four best central defenders in Premier League

Kolkata, December 20: We are just few days away from the dawn of the New Year. The year of 2019 was indeed a great one for English football. English teams dominated Europe after a very long time. Both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals were all-English affairs. Liverpool won their sixth Champions League title beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final while Chelsea saw off local rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final.
Here, we will take a look at four best central defenders in Premier League during the calendar year of 2019
1. Virgil van Dijk
The first place in this list is hardly a surprise. The Dutchman lost out to Lionel Messi in the race for Balon d'Or but won the prestigious UEFA Player of the Year award. He is the leader of the Liverpool backline that conquered Europe last season and is dominating England right now. It has been a long time since a defender was in the race for prestigious individual awards and van Dijk is so special that he has won some of them already. He has everything a defender dreams of and is the most vital cog of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.
2. Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
The 23-year-old was largely a backup for the Foxes until this summer. Following Harry Maguire's world-record move to Manchester United in the summer, the Turkish international has become a first-team player for Leicester and what a sensational season he is having! He is the reason behind Brendan Rodgers' side holding the best defensive record in the League so far which is a big reason why they are second-place in the table even ahead of champions of Manchester City.
3. Joel Matip
Since Van Dijk signed for Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2018, he has been the constant player of the Liverpool centre-back duo. Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Matip have all played alongside the Dutchman and all of them impressed, but Matip has been impressed the most. The Cameroonian even overshadowed Van Dijk on some occasions and Liverpool have missed him dearly this season as he is working his way back from injuries. The 28-year-old has done enough to claim his place in his list.
4. Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City are trailing Liverpool by 14 points after 17 games and there is a popular belief that they would not be able to complete their hat-trick of Premier League titles this campaign. It looks like Liverpool's title to lose and the Reds look too good to drop the title from here. And, Manchester City's plight this campaign is largely due to the absence of Aymeric Laporte who was injured on the fourth gameweek and the Cityzens have failed to replace the Frenchman at the heart of the defence.