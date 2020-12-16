Year in review: Five failed Premier League transfers in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Despite the outbreak of the pandemic, two transfer windows in 2020 have provided us with some form of entertainment with several European powerhouses going head-to-head in their bid to secure the finest deals in the market.
Although there were fewer movements in January but the Summer transfer window made up for it. Premier League clubs alone splurged £1.24 billion on transfers this summer, taking the total spending over the £2-billion mark over Europe's top five leagues.
Having said that, in this truncated calendar year, there were a number of transfers which failed to materialise. So here is a pick of five Premier League transfers which came pretty close to completion but failed at the end:
1. Jadon Sancho
The Dortmund winger was the star interest of the Summer transfer window and at the centre of United's transfer plans all along. But Dortmund's £108 mil transfer demand for the player saw United temporarily backing out from the deal. The English giants waited till the very end asking Dortmund to lower their demand, but they have not had luck getting him eventually.
2. Erling Haaland
Another transfer target Manchester United missed out on but during the January transfer window. United were strongly linked with the former RB Salzburg forward after his breakthrough season in Europe last season. But the youngster preferred a move to Dortmund instead and United had had to settle with an Odion Ighalo loan deal at the end.
3. Houssem Aouar
Aouar was one of Arsenal’s top targets throughout the summer transfer window after starring for Lyon during their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season. They saw multiple offers for the 22-year-old rejected by Lyon with the French side stood firm on their £60million valuation. Eventually, Arsenal backed away from the deal after failing to convince Lyon to lower their demands while at the deadline they triggered the £50million release clause of Thomas Partey.
4. Kalidou Koulibaly
With Guardiola looking to strengthen the backline, the Napoli defender was seen as a viable option. City kept close contact with the player and reportedly even agreed to personal terms. But Napoli's £70m transfer demand for the 29-year-old scuppered the deal. They instead signed Ruben Dias from Benfica later.
5. Ousmane Dembele
United linked with the Barcelona winger at the penultimate stage of the window as a backup option of Jadon Sancho. But with the Red Devils only seeking a loan move, the deal faltered. The Red Devils instead signed two young prodigies with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.