Year in review: Five Premier League players with most goal involvement in 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Despite the pandemic outbreak and distorted Premier League season, the beautiful game experienced its fair share of excitement last year just like every season.
The stars of England have continued to fire with notable performances with most of the superstars delivering the standards expected of them. As we prepare for the new year it’s time to look into the best statistics and reflect on the previous calendar year in England’s top tier.
So here's a list of five players who have had a most productive campaign in 2020 in Premier League:
Mohamed Salah – 32
The Egyptian superstar guided his side to their first maiden Premier League last season and his form over the turn of 2020, was instrumental to say a least. He registered 32 goals and assists in 2020, out of which 16 has come already in the ongoing campaign, where he is the top scorer with 13 goals.
Bruno Fernandes – 32
There have not been many Premier League signings who have made an instantaneous impact at a go like him. Like a duck to water Bruno Fernandes has looked to be thriving under demanding situations since signing for the Red Devils last February. Last season he helped the club finishing in the top four and also this season he has been their most consistent player overall. His 32 goal involvements have come from just 28 Premier League appearances in 2020.
Harry Kane – 26
The English striker was out for several months due to injury last season but despite all that, he has been involved in third-most goals in 2020 with 26 goals ( 14 goals and 122 assists) in just 24 games.
Son Heung-Min – 24
Kane's attacking partner also have had one of the most prolific seasons in his career, with him directly involved in 24 league goals for the north London side last year. He has been more deadly this season with 17 goals involvement in just 16 games.
Jamie Vardy – 23
Last season's Premier League top scorer, also has been brilliant form over the last year. He has scored 11 times in 13 league starts this season only to be behind Mohamed Salah in the goal-scoring list.