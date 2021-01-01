Year in review Football: Top goal scorers in Europe’s top five leagues in 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 1: The ongoing pandemic has somehow disordered the normal flow of the game. But despite all such, the stars of the game have continued to fire with notable performances. Most of the superstars have delivered the standards expected of them.
However, here we have only selected five names from each of Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga) who has scored the most number of goals in 2020:
Cristiano Ronaldo: Serie A
The Portuguese magician helped the club win their ninth league title on a trot last season and has continued his rich form this term as well. He has scored 33 since the turn of the year, which also highest among the top five leagues.
Robert Lewandowski: Bundesliga
The Bayern Munich forward is just behind Ronaldo with 32 goals in 26 league games in 2020. He helped the club win treble last season and has 17 goals already this season.
Mohamed Salah: Premier League
Salah continues to be Liverpool’s main attacking threat, having scored 23 goals over the last 12 months. He is currently the top scorer in Premier League also with 13 goals.
Kylian Mbappe: Ligue 1
The French sensation was the top scorer of the league last season and continuing the same this term as well. He has scored 19 goals in 21 league games during the past 12 months and has 12 so far in 2020-21 season.
Lionel Messi: La Liga
Barcelona may not be having a great time in 2020, however, their captain is still leading from the front. Messi has only 19 league goals in 2020, but that is the highest number in La Liga.