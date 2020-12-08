Yearender: Jurgen Klopp's five crucial wins in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 8: The signing of Jurgen Klopp is arguably the most important thing to happen to Liverpool in quite a few years.
The Reds who were once struggling to get a grip of top four, now are the Champions of Europe and Champions of England in back-to-back seasons. The Reds experienced a blockbuster last season with some invaluable wins and despite barebones at the back, they look to continue the same this term also.
2020 hence, will truly be a remarkable year for the Merseysiders with some memorable victories whether it be in the league or in Europe. And here we have picked up such five instances:
1. Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League, 2019-20)
Roberto Firmino’s goal was enough for Jurgen Klopp to claim a scrappy win and break the record for the best start to an English league campaign. It was Liverpool's first big test in the new year facing a tactical Jose Mourinho side. But the win handed them a record 12th consecutive Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
2. Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (Premier League, 2019-20)
United were the only team to take points off Jurgen Klopp's men last season at Old Trafford, but the Reds proved to be a dominant force at home in the return fixture with a 2-0 victory over the arch-rivals. Van Dijk and Salah were the scorers. The win moved Liverpool a massive 16 points clear of Manchester City in second place and a ludicrous 30 points ahead of United themselves.
3. Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League, 2019-20)
Liverpool played their final home game of the season and produced an eight-goal-thriller in a 5-3 victory over Chelsea at Anfield. Following the win, the Reds celebrated the league trophy for the first time in 30 years.
4. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League, 2020-21)
Defending champions remind title rivals how strong they can be once again in a new campaign with a dominant win at Stamford Bridge. Two second-half goals from Sadio Mane were enough as Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea in this season's first heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge.
5. Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool (Champions League, 2020-21)
The win handed Jurgen Klopp his first victory as a manager on Italian soil and Liverpool's biggest away win in the Champions League since 2018 as they consolidated top spot. In-form Jota scored his first Liverpool hat-trick while Mane and Salah chipped in the other two.