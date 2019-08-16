Youngsters who could play big role for Liverpool this season

Bengaluru, August 16: Liverpool, the Champions League winners from the last season and almost the Premier League winners as well, had a surprisingly silent transfer window this time out.
If any other team had failed to win the title for just one point even after 97 points on the board, they would have certainly made more use of the transfer window than what Jurgen Klopp did this time out. But that only makes the German a lot different from the other managers.
Not only did Liverpool not sign any senior player for their first team this summer, they also let go some of their experienced squad players like Alberto Moreno and Daniel Strurridge while Dejan Lovren is also closing in on a move to Roma.
While this will be viewed as a huge gamble by most football fans and pundits, this surely offers a great opportunity for some of the amazingly gifted youngsters at the club.
In this article, we take a look at three young players who can make an impact for the Reds this campaign.
1. Harvey Elliott
The 16-year-old, signed from Fulham earlier this summer, is rated among the most exciting talents in world football at the moment. He made his name last season for Fulham by becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League.
While Liverpool would be a much more grander stage for him, he could get a few chances for them this season especially in the Cup games. In the pre-season games he played, Elliott was quite amazing and looked a talent well ahead of his age. In the 16-year-old, Liverpool have truly a gem of a player.
2. Ki Jana Hoever
Lovren's speculated move to Roma after the closing of transfer window is England could well be due to the reason Klopp is a huge admirer of 17-year-old Hoever who made his Liverpool senior debut last season and it was a solid debut.
Capable of playing either as a centre-back or a right-back, Hoever's services will be called upon during the long season and he has what it takes to thrive for the Reds. Composed and technically gifted, Hoever is a huge prospect and is exactly the kind of defender Klopp loves in his team.
3. Rhian Brewster
Klopp is often short of words when he talks about the 19-year-old England prodigy who has had a terrible luck with injuries in recent past. Klopp showed his faith in the young striker when he let Strurridge leave on a free transfer this summer and did not bother to sign a new attacker to replace him.
Brewster has a big role to play for the Reds this season and he looks well capable of setting the stage on fire whenever called upon by Klopp. A young player with injury records like him needs to be handled with great care and Klopp is likely to do exactly that with him.