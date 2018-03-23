Ze Roberto: Heynckes likely to leave Bayern after this year

Berlin, March 23: Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ze Roberto has stated manager Jupp Heynckes will quit the Bavarian club toward the end of the season to spend time with his family despite the veteran boss suggesting he was keen to renew beyond the current campaign.
The German powerhouse called back their former treble winning and retired manager Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis for the rest of the season after the Bavarian board decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti midway through this season following their 3-0 Champions League defeat to PSG and in the midst of a troublesome start to the 2017-18 campaign.
Heycknes only signed a contract with Bayern until the end of the season. However, Bayern fans are making the demand for the 72-year-old German to continue at the helm for a couple of more years.
Heycknes, meanwhile, has repeatedly explained his intention of leaving the Bundesliga club at the end of the season. Even earlier, he named former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a potential Bayern manager.
However, ahead of Bayern's match against relegation-threatened Hamburg, Heynckes did a surprise U-turn and made a hint that he may be persuaded into signing a new Bayern Munich contract.
Since then speculations had been going around if the veteran will be at Allianz arena for one more year. However, now dissing all the rumours former Bayern Munich and Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto has claimed that he has already had a chat with the manager about his stay for further years but sadly the 72-year-old has told him this season will be his last.
"Recently I had the opportunity to eat with the players and him, but he said to me that he has no desire to continue," the Brazilian told Tz.
"He wants to have more time for his wife and family. Had it not been Bayern, he would not have returned anyway. The club means a lot to him.
"He fully identifies with the club, hence the respect the players have for him. It's very important in a team and I understand that they would like to keep him. However, he said to me that he will do it only until the end of the season and then finally stop."
Since Heynckes's appointment, Bayern have again tightened their position in all competitions and are currently leading the Bundesliga table with 17 points and have made it to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.