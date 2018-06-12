Football

Zidane: I didn't leave Madrid to take France job

Posted By:
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Paris, June 12: Zinedine Zidane insisted he did not leave his Real Madrid post just so he could take over as France coach.

Zidane made the shock decision to resign as Madrid head coach just days after leading the LaLiga giants to a third straight Champions League title.

The 45-year-old was quickly linked to taking over his nation, who under Didier Deschamps are considered among the World Cup favourites.

But Zidane said his decision to leave Madrid had nothing to do with potentially leading his country.

"The most important thing is to support the team of France," he told TF1.

"I didn't stop to want to take the team of France. I stopped to make a parenthesis.

"I'm behind the French team. We want it to bring back a second title."

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday before meetings with Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue