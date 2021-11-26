Chelsea block star attacker's January move - Why the Blues are not ready to off-load him yet

Kolkata, November 26: Chelsea are unlikely to allow attacker Hakim Ziyech to leave the club in January amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as per the latest rumours.
The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window.
It is understood that Ziyech and his team are pushing for a move away from the European Champions due to a lack of game-time.
However,
according
to
a
recent
report
from
Calciomercato,
Tuchel
has
ordered
the
club
to
keep
hold
of
the
services
of
the
Moroccan.
Mixed fortunes at Chelsea
The 28-year-old joined the club last summer from Ajax, after spending four years in Holland. However, he has had mixed fortunes in his Chelsea career. Following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in mid-season, he has mostly been used as a back-up option. Although, he has enjoyed more game time for Chelsea in recent weeks due to the absence of the likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. He has made 10 appearances in blue so far this season, with two goals and one assist to his name. But it is certain that he does not hold a regular spot in the starting line-up.
Why Chelsea not letting him go?
Ziyech has been courted by Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona while many other clubs across Europe also have shown interest. But it appears the reigning European champions are not yet ready to off-load him. Any move reportedly has been blocked by Tuchel. The German manager has reportedly has expressed lack of depth as the reason to deny the forward the opportunity to move in January.
With Saul struggling to adapt in England and Pulisic suffering from recurring injuries, it appears Chelsea are not too keen on parting ways with Ziyech just yet. The Blues are still contesting in all the possible competitions, and having the option to pick someone like Ziyech from the squad certainly will be a huge support.