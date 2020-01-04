Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ibrahimovic marks first day back at Milan with goal in friendly thrashing

By Joe Wright
zlatan ibrahimovic - cropped
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the first goal of his second spell at AC Milan in a friendly.

Milan, Janaury 4: Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his first day back at Milan with a goal in a 9-0 friendly thrashing of Rhodense.

The 38-year-old striker was presented to fans and the media on Friday after rejoining the club on a free transfer following his departure from LA Galaxy.

The striker trained with his team-mates for the first time at Milanello before playing in an exhibition game against Rhodense, a team in Italy's fifth tier.

Ibrahimovic 'ready to play' after signing for Milan

Ibrahimovic scored his side's third goal of the game, tapping in from close range to make it 3-0 after Davide Calabria's early double.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Paqueta, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo and a Krzysztof Piatek double completed the scoring.

Ibrahimovic, a Serie A champion with Milan in 2010-11 in his first spell with the club, could make his first competitive appearance for the Rossoneri since his return in Monday's home encounter with Sampdoria.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue