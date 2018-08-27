English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: For Sreejesh, vocal vollies are part of his job!

Posted By:
PR Sreejesh
For PR Sreejesh, vocal vollies are just part of his game.

Jakarta, August 27: India's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has no qualms whatsoever in shouting at the top of his voice at his team-mates to get his job done.

The 30-year-old was at his best in the 5-3 win against South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games as India chalked up their fourth successive victory in Pool A to secure a place in the last four, where they are likely to face Malaysia.

But with the reigning champions conceding their first three goals of tournament after a hat-trick of clean sheets, it was little surprise that his team-mates came in for a particularly animated talk from the man between the posts.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE | MEDALS TALLY

Sreejesh, though, explained that it was not just a matter of personal frustration on his part.

"That's my job actually. I'm the goalkeeper of this team, which makes me the second coach, who can see the entire field and tell where mistakes are happening. It's my responsibility to talk to my defenders and midfielders," Sreejesh said.

"It's very important for a goalkeeper to be vocal. Usually players go quiet under pressure. As a goalkeeper, it's your duty to bring them back into the game," he added.

It was more than just talking against South Korea though.

Sreejesh snarled and grumbled from behind the grill and, on several occasions, took his helmet off to lambast his wayward team-mates.

"See, that's a normal reaction, when your expectations are really high from your team- mates," he added.

"When they make silly mistakes, there's bound to be some anger. They also know that and they always react in a positive way."

In four matches in Jakarta, India have scored 56 goals - 26 alone in a rout of Hong Kong - to remain on course for a successful title defence which would secure them a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Against South Korea, India raced to a 3-0 lead before taking their foot off the pedal and allowing their opponents successive goals to get back into the contest.

"We suddenly put ourselves under unnecessary pressure and retreated into a defensive shell," Sreejesh said.

"In times like that, you need to communicate well from behind, reminding everyone their duty - to mark rivals and not leave gaps which they can exploit."

India, who are already through to the knockout stage, next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their last group encounter.

(With inputs from Agencies).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SEV 0 - 0 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue