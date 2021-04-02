CHAIROS Hockey Cup: A tournament for a noble cause

Organised under the aegis of Coorg Challengers Chickpet Association, the three-day event will have QNET Ltd, the leading e-commerce enabled direct selling company, as its sponsor.

The Hockey Karnataka-sanctioned event which will be inaugurated by Olympian and Arjuna Awardee AB Subbaiah, brings together 23 of the best state-level teams from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The teams will include an array of world-class players who have represented India at global hockey tournaments and many of them have been a part of the world's biggest sporting stage -- Olympics.

The icons from yesteryear like VR Raghunath (Double Olympian and Arjun Awardee), Nikkin Thimmaiah (Olympian and Asia cup winner), Arjun Halappa (Olympian and World Cupper), Bharath Chethri (Olympian and Dhyan Chand Awardee), Vikram Kanth (Asia Cup winner), and other great players like Nithin Thimmaia, MG Poonacha, Pradan Somanna, Md Rafeel, MB Aiyappa, BJ Cariappa, KD Ganapathy, KM Somanna, KK Santhosh, MB Somaiah will feature in this year's edition.

An exhibition match will be played before the finals on April 4 comprising players icons such as, Dhanraj Pillay, Jude Philix, C S Poonacha, Anil Aldrin, Sabu Varghese, Ravi Naiker, Sandeep Somesh, Bharath Chethri and KK Poonacha.

Coorg is literally the hockey cradle of India. Comprising of 14 families with 40 individuals, Coorg Challengers Chickpet Association holds the vision to support and promote hockey.

Courtesy, the key sponsor QNET, India, the proceeds generated from the tournament will be donated to Cheshire Homes India, Bangalore.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, all teams will strictly follow the safety and health protocols while also doing PCR tests. Social distancing norms will also be strictly implemented to ensure safety of the spectators.