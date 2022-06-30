CWG 2022: Covid-19 hits India men's hockey team; 5 members test positive, in isolation

The RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning (June 29). The infected are suffering from mild symptoms.

"Two players and three members of the Support Staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19," Hockey India said in the media release without naming anyone.

However, a team source told PTI," Gurjant and Graham Reid have contracted the infection. The video analyst of side has also tested positive."

The RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Pawan, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumara and Amit Rohidas are among the 31 players training in the camp being held at the SAI campus here.

The players had assembled for the camp after competing at the FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers against Belgium and the Netherlands.

The camp is set to conclude on July 23 ahead of the team's departure for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.