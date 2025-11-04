Dilip Tirkey on 100 Years of Indian Hockey: "It's Our Duty to Celebrate a Glorious Past and Inspire the Next Generation" By Avinash Sharma Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 14:50 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 4: Hockey India is commemorating the 100 Years of Indian Hockey (1925-2025) with grand centenary events planned on November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

As the country prepares to celebrate, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey shared his reflections on the historic journey of the sport, the legacy of the hockey legends, and the road ahead for Indian hockey - especially the women's team.

In an exclusive interaction with myKhel ahead of the celebrations, the former India captain spoke passionately about the sport's unmatched contribution to India's national pride and Olympic success.

"In 100 years, Indian hockey has achieved a lot. It has given so much to the country - in terms of glory, identity, and inspiration," Tirkey said. "When we talk about medals, no other sport has achieved what hockey did in those golden decades. India has won eight Olympic gold medals - the highest in any team sport - along with 13 Olympic medals overall and a World Cup title. Hockey truly made India famous across the world."

Tirkey noted that while Indian hockey experienced a few quiet decades after its 1980 Olympic gold, its recent resurgence has rekindled national pride. "After years without a medal, our men's team won bronze at Tokyo 2020 and again in Paris 2024. It shows we're on the right path. Many great players have emerged from this soil, and it's our duty as a federation to honour their legacy and celebrate this journey of 100 years."

The Idea Behind the Centenary Celebrations

Talking about the vision behind the November 7 centenary celebrations, Tirkey said the goal was to make every Indian aware of hockey's remarkable journey and reconnect the nation with its sporting heritage.

"Everyone should know what we have achieved in these 100 years. Every person has a history, and so does our sport. We must spread this history to people. Through the centenary celebrations, we want to showcase the legacy of our heroes - from Major Dhyan Chand to Balbir Singh Sr., from Ajit Pal Singh to Dhanraj Pillay - and remind the country of what hockey means to India."

The centenary event will feature a mixed-gender exhibition match to promote equality and inclusivity, a photo exhibition chronicling 100 years of hockey glory, and a felicitation ceremony honouring legends who have shaped Indian hockey's golden legacy.

A Message for the Women's Cricket Team and Indian Sports

Reflecting on the broader success of Indian sport, Tirkey congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ODI World Cup 2025 triumph at home. The 47-year-old termed Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's achievement as a "moment of inspiration" for all women athletes, including the Indian women's hockey team, which has been steadily progressing on the international stage.

"Our women's (hockey) team showed great spirit at the Tokyo Olympics and has been performing consistently well in recent years. They narrowly missed out on a medal in Tokyo. We're investing in the future - building strong teams in U-17 and U-19 categories, providing structured coaching programs, and ensuring equal importance for women's hockey. The silver lining is that our women's team is on the right path."

Future Vision and Grassroots Development

Looking ahead, Tirkey outlined his focus on nurturing the next generation through grassroots programs and youth tournaments. "My priority is to strengthen our women's hockey structure and include them in elite training programs with the best coaches. The development of junior hockey is vital, and the Junior World Cup in Chennai will be a big step forward. For the first time, the tournament will be played across two venues with 24 teams participating, and the Tamil Nadu government has been very supportive in ensuring a world-class event."

Honouring Legends and Preserving History

For Tirkey, the centenary celebration is not just about nostalgia - it's about acknowledging the legends who built Indian hockey and ensuring that their legacy continues to inspire generations.

"Today's youth may not know all the greats who brought us glory, but we are working to change that. We are inviting former players to our programs, involving them in international events, and taking their insights and opinions. With the power of social media and public engagement, we want people to recognise their contributions and keep them connected to the game. Hockey's legends will always be part of our story."

As India readies for the November 7 centenary celebrations, Tirkey's vision is clear - to honour the past, celebrate the present, and build a stronger, more inclusive future for Indian hockey.