Dilip Tirkey Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team for World Cup Triumph, Calls It a Defining Moment for Indian Sport By Avinash Sharma Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 14:11 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 4: Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey has heaped praise on the Indian women's cricket team for their historic triumph in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, calling it a "moment of immense pride for the entire nation" and a "defining milestone in the journey of Indian sport."

Speaking to myKhel ahead of the 100 Years of Indian Hockey centenary celebrations to be held on November 7 in New Delhi, Tirkey expressed heartfelt admiration for the women's cricket team, who lifted the World Cup at home after defeating South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the Indian women's cricket team," Tirkey told myKhel. "They have won the World Cup for the first time, and we are extremely happy. As sportspersons, we take pride whenever an athlete brings glory to the nation - whether it is in cricket, hockey, wrestling, badminton, or boxing. Victory in any sport is a victory for India."

We Know How Hard It Is to Win a Medal: Tirkey

Tirkey, a former India hockey captain and Olympian himself, acknowledged the magnitude of the team's achievement and the dedication it takes to reach the top in global sport.

"We know how hard it is to win a medal or a world title. The women's cricket team's success is the result of years of effort, sacrifice, and determination. The entire country is celebrating this victory, and we, as part of India's sporting fraternity, are proud to share that joy."

He added that the win reflects the growing strength of women's sport in India and serves as a beacon of hope for athletes across disciplines. "The Indian women's cricket team's victory is an inspiration to every young girl in the country. It shows that with support, discipline, and opportunity, Indian women can dominate on the world stage," the Arjuna Awardee hockey legend added further.

'A Silver Lining for Indian Women's Hockey'

Drawing a parallel with the progress of Indian women's hockey, Tirkey said the World Cup win in cricket reinforces the belief that Indian women's teams can achieve global success with the right investment and support.

"Our women's hockey team has also been doing exceptionally well over the past few years. They showed heroic performances at the Tokyo Olympics and have been consistent in Asian competitions. Although they narrowly missed a medal at the Olympics, the progress is evident," he said.

Under his leadership, Hockey India has launched several initiatives to bridge the gap between men's and women's hockey - from grassroots tournaments to structured youth pathways.

"We are giving the same importance to women's hockey as to men's," Tirkey remarked. "That's why we are developing U-17 and U-19 women's teams, introducing professional leagues, and ensuring elite coaching programs. The women's cricket team's success is a reminder that investment in women's sport pays off - and our women's hockey players are on the right path too."

A Unified Sporting Spirit

Tirkey also noted that India's growing success across disciplines - from hockey to cricket, badminton to wrestling - is building a stronger, more confident sporting culture.

"It doesn't matter which sport brings the medal - the pride is the same. As sportspeople, we celebrate every achievement that raises the Indian flag high," he said. "The women's cricket team's victory is not just a cricketing triumph, but a moment of unity and pride for all of Indian sport."

Tirkey's message stands out - one of solidarity, admiration, and inspiration for India's sportswomen who continue to break barriers and redefine excellence. "The women's cricket team has shown what is possible when belief meets opportunity. It's a shining example for our women's hockey players and every young girl dreaming of sporting glory," Tirkey concluded.