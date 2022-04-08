FIH Hockey Women Junior World Cup: India beat Korea 3-0, Salima Tete-led side enters semi-finals

The last time the Indian Junior Women made the top four of the FIH Junior Women's World Cup was in 2013 when they ended up on the podium with a Bronze medal.

In today's match, Mumtaz Khan (11'), Lalrindiki (15') and Sangita Kumari (41') scored in India's win while goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam along with the defenders ensured they kept a clean sheet.

India, much like their previous matches, got off to a strong start creating space in Korea's circle. A penalty corner in the 11th minute of the match proved crucial in putting pressure on their opponents when Salima Tete took the slap shot. A well-worked variation saw Mumtaz Khan find the perfect deflection to fetch India a fine 1-0 lead.

In the following minutes, an attempt on goal by Deepika was put away by forward Lalrindiki who was poised in front of the goal mouth to push it past the Korean goalie Kim Eunji.

The rising stars from India continued to build on a good start as they frustrated the Korea defence with potent attacking formations. They played with speed and discipline, worked on a good structure to find scoring opportunities.

Their third goal too was a result of good on-field communication, a brilliant assist by Beauty Dung Dung from the top of the circle, which was well converted by Sangita Kumari. Previously, both Mumtaz Khan, who was named Player of the Match, and Lalremsiami had created scoring opportunities but they could not quite make the finishing touch.

India began the last quarter with a clear intent to extend their lead of 3-0. Within the first 20 seconds of the quarter, an experienced Lalremsiami took a find shot on goal but couldn't find the pocket. India's attack continued to frustrate the Korean defenders who made errors, thus resulting in their first green card of the match in the 51st minute.

The final few minutes saw India find an opportunity to take a 4-0 lead when Lalrindiki assisted Sangita who fired away to the post but the shot went wide. However, the dominance India showed with 28 circle penetrations and 15 shots on goal was enough to put them in the final four of the prestigious quadrennial event.

Indian eves will next play the winner of the quarter-final between Netherlands and South Africa.

India's semi-final match will be held on Sunday (April 10) at 5:00 pm IST.

Where to watch: Matches will be live-streamed on watch.hockey as well as FanCode app