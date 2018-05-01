Harendra Singh appointed India men's hockey coach, replacing Marijne

The decision was taken after Indian men's team returned without a medal from the recent Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - a first such occurrence in 12 years. Senior Indian players Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh had met the top HI officials to present a report after a poor show in CWG 2018.

"The performance in Gold Coast is definitely not acceptable. It is below-par to say the least. We have been providing all facilities to the team but they just fail to deliver in big events," a HI official was quoted saying by the PTI.

Harendra, who coached the Indian men's team earlier from 2009 to 2011, was in-charge of the women's team since November last year after Marijne was named the men's coach, replacing the sacked Roelant Oltmans.

Under the guidance of Harendra, who led the Indian junior men's hockey team to the World Cup title in 2016, the Indian women's team finished an impressive fourth at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

His most important contribution was leading the women's team to the ninth women's Asia Cup title in Japan last year. "It is an honour for me to now manage the Indian men's hockey team. It has been a very satisfying journey with the Indian women's hockey team and I would like to thank Hockey India for entrusting me with the new role as we prepare ourselves for a very important season ahead," Harendra was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

However, the men's team under the tutelage of Marijne ended a disappointing fifth in Gold Coast, returning without a medal for the first time since the 2006 CWG.

However, Marijne had formed quite a formidable unit with the women's team during his first stint. Under the Dutchman, the women's team had qualified for the Hockey World League Semi Final. His first assignment upon his return with the women's side will be the 5th Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Korea starting on May 13.

"I'm excited to reunite with the women's team and will look to focus building on the good form exhibited by the team in last six months as we look forward to the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup 2018," said Marijne.