Hockey India name 22-member Women's Team for FIH Pro League matches against Germany

The matches will be held over the weekend on Saturday (March 12) and Sunday (March 13) at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The team will be led by Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka.

The Indian team will see two new faces in promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale of Maharashtra and striker Deepika Jr of Haryana who were picked in the Senior Core group following impressive performance in the Hockey India National Championship.

The 22-member squad for the double-header against Germany includes Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam in goal.

Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Akshata Abaso Dhekale while the midfielders selected are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur and Sonika who returns to the team after nearly two years.

The forwardline will see Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur and Deepika Jr. Additionally, Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary, Namita Toppo have been named as standbys for the double-header.

Talking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach of Indian Women's Hockey Team said, "It's an exciting time for us playing yet again two back-to-back Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent.

"Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience and we're looking to build on our performance vs Spain."

Indian Women's Team:

Goalkeepers

1. Savita (Captain)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders

3. Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

4. Gurjit Kaur

5. Nikki Pradhan

6. Udita

7. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders

8. Nisha

9. Salima Tete

10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

11. Jyoti

12. Monika

13. Neha

14. Navjot Kaur

15. Sonika

Forwards

16. Rajwinder Kaur

17. Sharmila Devi

18. Navneet Kaur

19. Lalremsiami

20. Sangita Kumari

21. Mariana Kujur

22.Deepika

Stand-by

1.Rajani Etimarpu

2.Ishika Chaudhary

3.Namita Toppo

Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar at 5 PM IST on March 12 and March 13.

Source: HI Release