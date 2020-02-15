Hockey India names 25 Core Probables for Senior Women National Camp

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the 27-day Training and Conditioning Camp ahead of an important few months where the team will also take part in the 6th Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2020 in June and the all-important 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July-August.

2019 was a fruitful year for India, which saw them produce some outstanding performances across tournaments, winning the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Test Event in Japan, and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, along with victories in their tours of Spain, Malaysia, Republic of Korea and England.

With their eyes set on the big tournaments in 2020, the Indian Women's Hockey Team began the new year with a tour of New Zealand where they were involved in four matches against the World No. 7 side, along with one match against Great Britain.

The Training and Conditioning Camp will be focused around fitness, ball-handling, structure and strategies, along with working on key areas which were identified from their recent tour of New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of the National Coaching Camp, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "With the knowledge of the previous tour of New Zealand, we have identified some areas where we need to improve, and we will have the chance to fine-tune on these areas.

It is an important phase in our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, and so the upcoming camp will be focused on fitness because this is the moment where we can build, and have extra load in our training sessions."

The Core Probables group includes Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, and Nisha. Among Midfielders, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sonika and Namita Toppo have received a call-up.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi and Udita have made the National Camp.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

4. Deep Grace Ekka

5. Reena Khokhar

6. Salima Tete

7. Manpreet Kaur

8. Gurjit Kaur

9. Nisha

Midfielders:

10. Nikki Pradhan

11. Monika

12. Neha Goyal

13. Lilima Minz

14. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

15. Sonika

16. Namita Toppo

Forwards:

17. Rani

18. Lalremsiami

19. Vandana Katariya

20. Navjot Kaur

21. Navneet Kaur

22. Rajwinder Kaur

23. Jyoti

24. Sharmila Devi

25. Udita

Source: Hockey India Press Release