Hockey India partners with Limca Sportz for Hockey World Cup 2023

It will be taking place in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29 in 2023.

As part of the engagement, Limca Sportz, a product of The Coca-Cola Company will be supplying all Coca-Cola beverages to all the players, staff members, coaches, dignitaries, officials, VIPs, etc, across both venues during the course of the tournament.

About Limca Sportz:

Limca Sportz, a low-sugar beverage, was launched by Coca-Cola India Private Limited as a hydration-based sports product in 2022. The glucose and electrolyte-based beverage contain essential minerals that will help the players in rapid fluid intake amid a hectic tournament. Being a water-based beverage, it helps in faster rehydration in individuals engaging in intense physical activities.

Speaking on the association, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, "We are pleased to have Limca Sportz as our official beverage partner for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. We look forward to working together with Limca Sportz and establishing a fruitful partnership."

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Subramanium, Director, Hydration category, Coca-Cola India Pvt. ltd. said, "It is a privilege for us to be associated with Hockey India for the biggest tournament of the year - the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. Hockey is a sport that runs deep in the veins of all the Indians, and we are honoured to be a part of another chapter of the sport's glorious history."

