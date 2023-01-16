Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia and Netherlands win respective Pool C matches, Chile in deep trouble

An enthralling day at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela saw the Netherlands go top of the Pool C with a clinical win over New Zealand.
Malaysia earlier also registered a fantastic victory over Chile to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
9 goals were scored across the two matches as the Dutch look the favourites to qualify as Pool winners.
In the first game of the day, it was Malaysia who registered a famous victory over Chile with a spirited win. The Asian side came back from behind twice to register a 3-2 win over their South American counterparts.
Juan Amoroso had given Chile the lead in the 19th minute, while Rahim Razie equalised from a Penalty Shot. But Martin Rodriguez's fantastic swivelling of the stick restored the lead for Chile at the break. But a fantastic third quarter turned the tide in Malaysia's favour. Ashran Hamsani equalized for the Asian side, and Norsyafiq Sumantri completed the comeback a minute later to give them the lead. They held on the entire 4th quarter to come out with all three points.
In the second match of Pool C, the Netherlands dominated and blew away New Zealand 4-0 to occupy the top spot. The Dutch started the match in blistering fashion as Thierry Brinkman scored within 2 minutes. Brinkman doubled the lead in the 12th minute, and it was further enhanced by Koen Bijen to give the Dutch a 3-0 lead at the break.
Tjep Hoedemakers then came in to slot another fantastic goal for them as the match ended 4-0 in Netherlands' favour. The dominant display from the Dutch means they are the favourites now to qualify as the winners of Pool C.
Chile are yet to get a point in the group and will have a daunting task in the next match as they face the rampant Netherlands. Malaysia and New Zealand will lock horns and the winner will qualify for the knockouts.