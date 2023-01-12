Hockey World Cup 2023 Telecast: TV Channel, Live Streaming in India, Match Timings in IST

The fifteenth edition of the show-piece event will start with the group stages, which will see 16 teams compete for the coveted title across two venues in two cities of Odisha.

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will be the two venues for the fourth Hockey World Cup hosted by India.

In the group stage, 16 teams are divided into four groups of 4 and will play in single round-robin matches with the top team from each group progressing directly to the quarterfinal and the second & third teams heading into a crossover to decide the other four quarter-finalists.

The fourth placed teams of each group will then play the losers of the crossover matches to decide the positions 9 to 16 in the Hockey World Cup.

As for the groups, hosts India are Group D with England, Wales and Spain, while three-time champions Australia are in Group A alongside Argentina, France and South Africa.

Three-time winner Netherlands have been drawn along with New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile, while Group B consists of Belgium, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Here is all you need to know about the start date, time and telecast information for Hockey World Cup 2023:

Hockey World Cup 2023 Dates and Times

When does Hockey World Cup 2023 start and end?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 starts on January 13 with the group stage and ends with the final on January 29.

What time do the World Cup 2023 group stage matches start?

The start time of the group stage matches is at 1 PM IST, 3 PM IST, 5 PM IST and 7 PM IST from January 13 to January 20.

What time do the World Cup 2023 crossover matches start?

The start time of the crossover matches is at 4:30 PM IST and 7 PM IST on January 22 and January 23.

What time do the World Cup 2023 quarterfinal matches start?

The start time of the quarterfinal matches is at 4:30 PM IST and 7 PM IST on January 24 and January 25.

What time do the World Cup 2023 9-16 classification matches start?

The start time of the classification matches is at 11:30 AM IST, 2 PM IST, 4:30 PM IST and 7 PM IST on January 26.

What time do the Hockey World Cup 2023 semifinal matches start?

The start time of the semifinal matches is at 4:30 PM IST and 7 PM IST on January 27.

What time does the Hockey World Cup 2023 final match start?

The start time of the final match is at 7 PM IST on January 29.

Hockey World Cup 2023 TV Channel & Live Streaming in India

Which TV channel will telecast Hockey World Cup 2023 matches in India?

In India, Star Sports Network will telecast select matches live on Star Sports Select 2HD and Star Sports First.

How to live stream Hockey World Cup 2023 matches online on mobile, laptop, tablet or TV in India?

The matches can also be streamed live using Disney+ Hotstar app or website on Mobile, TV or laptop with a paid subscription.