India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND 3-2 CHN (Q3) | Harmanpreet Singh Scores Brace, Misses Penalty Stroke Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 16:35 [IST]

India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: India went into the half-time break with a slender 2-1 lead over China in their Asia Hockey Cup 2025 opener in Rajgir, Bihar.

The match started with a setback as China struck first through Du Shihao from a penalty corner in the opening quarter. India, however, bounced back strongly in the second quarter. Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner to level the score, before skipper Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake with his drag-flick to put India ahead for the first time in the contest.

There was a brief moment of disappointment when Hardik Singh's strike was disallowed after a review confirmed the ball had touched his foot, but India still carried the advantage into the break.

With two quarters to go, the hosts will look to tighten their grip, while China remain very much in the contest.

India vs China Live, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 3-3 CHN (Q3) GOAAAL!! All square! China covert yet another penalty corner and it's 3-3!! It is Gao, who get's his name in the scoresheet. India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup Live: IND 3-2 CHN (Q3) Oh no!! Harmanpreet misses a glorious chance from the penalty stroke to make it 4-2!! He sends the keeper to the wrong side but his shot hits the post!! Hard luck India! India vs China Live: IND 3-2 CHN (Q3) China's equalising goal cancelled out after a referral!! India survive! But the second goal has injected a fresh life to the Chinese players. India vs China Live Updates: IND 3-2 CHN (Q3) Hello?! Here we go!! China pull one back from a penalty corner! It's Chen Benhai, who gets his name in the scoresheet and reduces the deficit. IND vs CHN Live Score: IND 3-1 CHN (Q3) GOAAL! Harmanpreet makes his presence felt yet again as he converts his second penalty corner, this time getting a help off a deflection, but everything counts! India vs China, Asia Hockey Cup Live Updates: IND 2-1 CHN (End Of Q2) End of Q2 and India break for half-time with a slender 2-1 lead. Second-half awaits... India vs China Live: IND 2-1 CHN (Q2) India's third goal has been ruled out after a review! Hardik Singh before taking the shot had a slight touch of the ball on his feet and that is why the goal has been called off! India vs China Live Score: IND 2-1 CHN (Q2) GOAAL! India take the lead for the first time in this game! Harmanpreet this time makes no mistake in converting! India vs China Live Updates: IND 1-1 CHN (Q2) India respond right away in Q2!! The home side won another penalty corner and this time it's Jugraj, who made no mistake in getting it past the Chinese keeper! It's 1-1, game on! India vs China Live: IND 0-1 CHN (End Of Q1) The first-quarter comes to an end as India trail by 0-1. They did have a chance from another penalty corner to level things up, but Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick was wide off target. India need to pull up their socks quickly. India vs China Live: IND 0-0 CHN (Q1) India find themselves traling! The home side concede a goal from a penalty corner as China take the lead! Du Shihao has opened the scoring in the match. India vs China Live Updates: IND 0-0 CHN (Q1) Not a goal for India!! There was a push from the Indian player Hardik on one of the Chinese players and that is my Mandeep's goal stays cancelled. India vs China Live Score: IND 0-0 CHN (Q1) India start off the opening minutes of the first-quarter on a positive nte as they press men forward time and again to put the Chinese defense under pressure. IND vs CHN Live: Almost There... We are done with the national anthems as we all gear up for India's opening match! India vs China, Asia Cup Score & Updates: India Playing XI IND XI: Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Sanjay. India vs China Live: Other Match Results... In the the other matches- Malaysia defeated Bangladesh 4-1 and Japan defeated Kazakhstan 7-0. India vs China Live Updates: South Korea Win! In the other match, South Korea, kicked-off their title defense in style by winning 7-0 over Chinese Taipei. Dain Son was the star of the match as he bagged the MOTM for his hattrick. India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup Live Score & Updates: What To Expect? Past results serve as a cautionary tale for India. Their most recent setbacks against Asian rivals are still fresh-Japan handed them a shock defeat at the 2022 Asia Cup, while Korea got the better of them in the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. With the margin for error slim and the field wide open, India's pursuit of the trophy will require more than just talent. Success will hinge on their ability to adjust quickly to varying challenges, stay composed under pressure, and show the mental toughness needed to navigate a demanding campaign. India vs China, Hockey Live: Pool A Drawn in Pool A, India will take on China, Japan, and Kazakhstan in the initial stage, where only the top two teams will progress to the Super 4s. On the global stage, India currently occupy the seventh position in the FIH rankings, making them the frontrunners for the crown. Their closest rivals in the rankings are Malaysia at No. 12, followed by traditional Asian powerhouses Korea and Japan, both of whom could pose serious threats as the tournament progresses. For India, the campaign carries more than just the weight of expectation-it is about reasserting their dominance in Asian hockey while adapting to the challenges ahead. IND vs CHN, Hockey Live Score: Preview India are set to open their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 journey against China, with the twin goals of winning the championship and booking a spot in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. Having lifted the trophy three times in the past, most recently in 2017, the team is eager to end the wait for another title. India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China!

Their absence, along with Oman's withdrawal, has altered the draw, bringing in Bangladesh and Kazakhstan. This reshuffling has created a new layer of unpredictability, as India will now be up against teams they rarely encounter outside continental competitions, complicating tactical preparation.

Ranked seventh in the world, India enter as outright favourites, with their nearest competition on paper coming from Malaysia, who sit five places below at No. 12. Korea and Japan are the other notable challengers. However, India's form in the lead-up has raised a few concerns. In a recent four-match series against Australia in Perth, the team managed just a solitary win, exposing gaps in consistency. Moreover, the shift from the cooler climates of Bengaluru and Perth to the hot and humid conditions of Bihar, the host state, will present a stern physical and mental challenge.

The danger, however, lies in the style of hockey often produced by Asian rivals. Sides like China, Korea, and Malaysia thrive on pace and counterattacks-areas that have troubled India's defence in the past. The recent Pro League also highlighted vulnerabilities at the back, something the team must address swiftly.

History offers its own warnings. India's last major slip-ups against Asian opponents came not too long ago-Japan stunned them in the 2022 Asia Cup, while Korea edged past them in the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. With the stakes high and the competition unpredictable, India's path to the title will demand not only skill but also adaptability and resilience.