English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India to begin title defence against France on November 24

By Pti
India to begin Junior Hockey World Cup title defence against France (Image Courtesy: Hockey India Twitter)
India to begin Junior Hockey World Cup title defence against France (Image Courtesy: Hockey India Twitter)

Lausanne, October 20: Defending champions India will open their campaign against France on the first day of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey Wold Cup on November 24, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India have been placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain and Uinited States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D.

Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan and Canada-Poland.

The pool for the showpiece at the junior level was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday (October 20).

After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27. The semifinals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively.

Poland has come in as a replacement team for England who withdrew from the tournament due to travel issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men's Junior World Cup Fixtures of India:

November 24: India vs France

November 25: India vs Canada

November 27: India vs Poland

The FIH also released the pools and match schedules of Women's Junior World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5 to 16.

The Indian team is placed in Pool C in this event alongside title holders Argentina, Japan and Russia. The hosts, South Africa, will play in Pool D with Germany, Spain and USA.

Netherland, Korea, Zimbabwe and Ireland are in Pool A, while Pool B comprises England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay.

The Indians will open their campaign against Russia on December 6, followed by matches against Argentina (December 7) and Japan (December 9). The semifinals will be played on December 14, while the final will be held on December 16.

Women's Junior World Cup Fixtures of India:

December 6: India vs Russia

December 7: India vs Argentina

December 9: India vs Japan

Comments

MORE HOCKEY NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 7 - October 20 2021, 03:30 PM
Namibia
Netherlands
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 15:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments