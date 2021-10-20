Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India to begin title defence against France on November 24

India have been placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain and Uinited States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D.

Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan and Canada-Poland.

The pool for the showpiece at the junior level was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday (October 20).

With a little over a month to go for the start of the 2021 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, we reveal the pools (four groups of four teams each) and match schedules of both upcoming Men’s and Women’s tournaments.



After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27. The semifinals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively.

Poland has come in as a replacement team for England who withdrew from the tournament due to travel issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men's Junior World Cup Fixtures of India:

November 24: India vs France

November 25: India vs Canada

November 27: India vs Poland

The FIH also released the pools and match schedules of Women's Junior World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5 to 16.

The Indian team is placed in Pool C in this event alongside title holders Argentina, Japan and Russia. The hosts, South Africa, will play in Pool D with Germany, Spain and USA.

Netherland, Korea, Zimbabwe and Ireland are in Pool A, while Pool B comprises England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay.

The Indians will open their campaign against Russia on December 6, followed by matches against Argentina (December 7) and Japan (December 9). The semifinals will be played on December 14, while the final will be held on December 16.

Women's Junior World Cup Fixtures of India:

December 6: India vs Russia

December 7: India vs Argentina

December 9: India vs Japan