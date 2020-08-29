National Sports Day: Hockey India celebrated Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary in full fervor

In memory of the legend, 29th August is celebrated as National Sports day across India and earlier in the day, the country celebrated its sporting icons who were conferred with the prestigious National Awards for their exemplary performances and contribution in the field of sports.

Taking a cue from the Hockey Wizard's artistry on the field, the members of the Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams were involved in a fun-filled skill challenge to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

The online skill challenge received an overwhelming response by their fans and also inspired young and aspiring hockey players across the country to take up the challenge and mimic the skills of their favourite hockey stars. These videos sent by fans were posted on Hockey India social media handles to encourage them and recognize their capabilities.

On National Sports Day, it was not all about hockey as the National Sports Federation also promoted various other sports by encouraging people to post a photo of their favourite sports equipment and hashtag #NationalSportsDaywithHI.

Hockey India Member Units added to the celebrations by organizing webinars that inspired young and aspiring hockey players to pay homage with floral tribute was part of the day-long activities that was carried out keeping in mind the social distancing norms and other guidelines in various states due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also engaging young players on National Sports Day was Mumbai Schools Sports Association who organised quiz competitions and debates on YouTube. Hockey Bengal, on the other hand, paid their respects with floral homage to Major Dhyan Chand statue and also organised a tree plantation drive. Hockey Rajasthan organised a webinar on the importance of National Sports Day which had esteemed panelists Olympians Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand and Sujeet Kumar.

Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jharkhand too organised an Online Sports Webinar while Chhattisgarh Hockey invited International hockey player Mrinal Choubey for a live interaction. Hockey Jharkhand, meanwhile, were innovative as they conducted a mask-making competition to mark the National Sports Day.

Hockey Maharashtra too were at the forefront of celebrating the birth centenary of Major Dhyan Chand as they felicitated National players and administrators for their contribution in sports. This felicitation was organised in association with Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt of Maharashtra.

Commending the efforts of the Member Units, Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It was overwhelming to see Hockey India Member Units celebrate Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday which is also celebrated as National Sports Day across India. I am especially thankful to all the Member Units for ensuring social distancing norms are followed while celebrating and remembering the greatest hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birthday anniversary.

“Many of the Member Units came up with innovative ideas to engage the youth and inspire them to lead an active lifestyle. I would also like to commend the members of the Indian Hockey Teams who challenged their fans with various skills that saw great response on social media. I wish everyone a very happy National Sports Day and may we continue to showcase sportsmanship and sportsman spirit on and off the field."

Source: Hockey India