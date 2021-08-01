Tokyo 2020: Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal: Rasquinha

Tokyo 2020: Men's Hockey: India down Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Belgium

With help of goals from Dilpreet Singh (7'), Gurjant Singh (16') Hardik Singh (57'), the Manpreet Singh-led Indian side notched up a convincing win in the men's hockey quarterfinal match. India's win saw them set up a semifinal clash against World Champions Belgium on Tuesday (Aug 3). Samuel Ward (45') was Great Britain's lone goal scorer.

The Indian men's side booked a last-four berth for the first time since winning gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. That was India's last medal in hockey at the Olympics. The Manpreet Singh-led side will now take on Belgium in the last-four stage. In the other semis Germany will take on Australia.

Following India's win, the country took to social media to laud India's show. Former India captain Viren Rasquinha took to Twitter and wrote, "Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. I am just so proud of the team. Congrats boys. I have tears of joy in my eyes. Thank you for what you guys are doing at Tokyo Flag of IndiaFlag of IndiaFlag of India.

"To win an Olympic hockey QF, you need hunger, fire, desire and total teamwork. Our men's hockey team showed all that and then some more today vs GBR. Just so proud of our warriors. Now for Belgium. Recover and get ready for the SF. The whole nation will be watching & cheering.

"There is something about a team sport especially hockey that can truly unite a nation. I can feel the emotion and the love for hockey in Flag of India Everyone wants our hockey team to do well. Keep fighting boys. The tournament is not over. Stay focused," Rasquinha added.

