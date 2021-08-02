Tokyo Olympics: India vs Belgium Hockey Semifinal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Head

The magnitude of the achievement is such that this was the first time since 1980 that India had managed to enter the last four of Olympics Games. India had won gold under Vasudevan Bhaskaran in the Moscow Olympics which was marred boycott by USA and its allied nations during the height of the Cold War.

Since then, India had gone down the pecking order in world hockey, often their campaign in Olympics ending on a disastrous note or at times even not getting qualified for the biggest sporting event on the earth. But in Tokyo, India had cast away that decades of denial and frustration with that win over Britain.

Earlier, the Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semifinals of Olympics Games after 49 years on Sunday (August 1).

India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win for the eight-time Olympic champions. The lone goal for Great Britain was scored by Sam Ward in the 45th minute.

Here MyKhel offers you all the info about India vs Belgium semifinal match: Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming channel etc.

1. Match date

The India vs Belgium men's hockey semifinal will be played on Tuesday (August 3).

2. Match time in IST

The semifinal will start from 7 AM IST

3. Where to watch - TV Channel, Live streaming

The India vs Belgium men's hockey semifinal will be live on Sony Sports Networks, and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live updates via MyKhel.