Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Results, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The 15th edition of the women's hockey world cup will feature 16 teams divided into 4 pools of 4 teams. In the pool stage, a team will face the other three from their respective pool in single round robin matches with the pool winners earning direct entry to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the next two best placed teams of each pool will move to the cross overs, which will be a knock out match deciding the remaining four quarter finalists. The 4th placed team of each pool will then face losers of the cross overs for place classification.

As for pools, India have been drawn along with England, New Zealand and China in Pool B, while record title-holders and co-hosts Netherlands have been drawn in Pool A with former champion Germany, Ireland and Chile.

The other co-host Spain have been drawn alongside two-time champion Argentina, South Korea and Canada in Pool C, while Pool D consists of two-time champion Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.

Pool C and Pool D will play their matches at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

There will be a total of 44 matches including the classification, cross-overs and the knock out rounds. The semifinal, third place play-off and final matches will take place in Terrassa.

India, who finished fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974, will look to better their best ever finish at the show-piece event. In the absence of Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia is set to lead the 20-member Indian squad.

Here is a look at India squad, schedule with results, points table, live streaming and telecast details for Women's Hockey World Cup 2022:

India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Schedule & Results Date Match Pool Time in IST Venue Result July 2 Spain vs Canada C 1 AM Terrassa July 2 New Zealand vs China B 5:30 PM Amstelveen July 2 Germany vs Chile A 8 PM Amstelveen July 2 Argentina vs South Korea C 9:30 PM Terrassa July 2 Netherlands vs Ireland A 11 PM Amstelveen July 3 Australia vs Japan D 1 AM Terrassa July 3 Belgium vs South Africa D 6:30 PM Terrassa July 3 India vs England B 8 PM Amstelveen July 3 South Korea vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa July 3 Germany vs Netherlands A 11 PM Amstelveen July 4 Spain vs Argentina C 1 AM Terrassa July 5 Ireland vs Chile A 5:30 PM Amstelveen July 5 India vs China B 8 PM Amstelveen July 5 Japan vs South Africa D 9:30 PM Terrassa July 5 New Zealand vs England B 11 PM Amstelveen July 6 Belgium vs Australia D 1 AM Terrassa July 6 Ireland vs Germany A 8 PM Amstelveen July 6 Japan vs Belgium D 9:30 PM Terrassa July 6 Netherlands vs Chile A 11 PM Amstelveen July 7 Australia vs South Africa D 1 AM Terrassa July 7 India vs New Zealand B 8 PM Amstelveen July 7 Argentina vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa July 7 England vs China B 11 PM Amstelveen July 8 South Korea vs Spain C 1 AM Terrassa Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Points Table Pool A Position Team Played Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 3 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 4 Chile 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 Pool B Position Team Played Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 England 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 2 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 3 India 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 4 China 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 Pool C Position Team Played Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 3 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 Pool D Position Team Played Won Drew Lost Goals Points 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 2 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 - Pool winner enters quarter-finals, second and third-place teams enter cross-overs Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 cross-overs and knock outs schedule Date Match Time in IST Venue Result July 9 Cross-over 1: 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D 8:30 PM Amstelveen July 9 Cross-over 2: 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool A 11 PM Amstelveen July 10 Cross-over 3: 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool B 9:30 PM Terrassa July 11 Cross-over 4: 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C 1 AM Terrassa Quarter-Finals July 12 Quarter-final 1: 1st Pool B vs Winner Cross-over 1 8:30 PM Amstelveen July 12 Quarter-final 2: 1st Pool A vs Winner Cross-over 2 11 PM Amstelveen July 13 Quarter-final 3: 1st Pool D vs Winner Cross-over 3 10:30 PM Terrassa July 14 Quarter-final 4: 1st Pool C vs Winner Cross-over 4 1 AM Terrassa Semi-Finals July 16 Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 2 10 PM Terrassa July 17 Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 4 1 AM Terrassa Third Place and Final July 17 Third-place: Loser Semi-final 1 vs Loser Semi-final 2 10 PM Terrassa July 18 Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 1 AM Terrassa Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: 9-16 place classification schedule Date Match Time in IST Venue Result July 10 Classification Quarter-final 1: 4th Pool A vs Loser Cross-over 1 4:30 PM Amstelveen July 10 Classification Quarter-final 2: 4th Pool B vs Loser Cross-over 2 7 PM Amstelveen July 11 Classification Quarter-final 3: 4th Pool C vs Loser Cross-over 3 9:30 PM Terrassa July 12 Classification Quarter-final 4: 4th Pool D vs Loser Cross-over 4 1 AM Terrassa 13th to 16th Place Classification July 12 Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2 3:30 PM Amstelveen July 12 Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 6 PM Amstelveen 9th to 12th Place Classification July 13 Loser QF3 vs Loser QF 4 4:30 PM Terrassa July 13 Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 8 PM Terrassa Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Information Star Sport Network will telecast the matches live on Star Sports First in India, while Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.